2 South Medford High School Students suffer minor injuries in school bus crash

Medford, Ore — A crash between a school bus and a pickup truck sent two South Medford High School students to the hospital this morning.

According to firefighters, the bus was picking up students on the way to the high school when it was struck by a truck on Columbus Avenue and Archer Drive.

Eight students and a driver were on the bus.

Two students had to be transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries to their face.

“Just about every one of them is okay with minor injuries, scrapes and bruises, a little bit of pain the face from hitting the seat in front of them,” said Medford Fire Captain Randy Green.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. A second bus was brought in to bring the students to school. No word on any citations issued by Medford Police.

