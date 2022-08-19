2 suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were arrested after an armed robbery in Grants Pass.

According to police, at 12:04 a.m. on August 11, a suspect armed with a pistol entered O’Aces on Rogue River Highway along with an accomplice. At gunpoint, they demanded money and fled the scene with cash. There were no injuries.

Eventually, the suspects were identified as 34-year-old Kevin Lee Jones and 31-year-old Michael Ray Spliethof Jr.

On August 18, Jones was arrested while driving in Rogue River. Shortly thereafter, police served a search warrant at the shared home of Jones and Spliethof. Police said Spliethof was found at the residence and arrested.

Both suspects were lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery, theft, and unlawful use of a weapon.