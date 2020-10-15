20% of Almeda & Obenchain Fire waste tests positive for hazardous materials

Medford, Ore — Tests on waste from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires show as much 20% is contaminated by hazardous materials.
The analysis comes from the Neilson Research Corporation in Medford.
They tell us they found around 1/5th of the samples contain contaminants such as hydrocarbons, heavy metals and asbestos.
Vice President Kim Ramsay says removing the waste is dangerous and should only be done by certified disposal teams.
“This is definitely something that a homeowner couldn’t go out and do themselves, and shouldn’t, and by all means there should be no children present because of the toxic nature of this area,” said Ramsay.
According to Ramsay, the tests are required before any fire waste can be deposited in a landfill.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.