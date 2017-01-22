20 residents displaced in Phoenix apartment fire

Phoenix, Ore. — The Red Cross is assisting twenty adults who were displaced in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Crews from Jackson County Fire District Five, Medrford Fire-Rescue, and Ashland Fire were called to the 4300-block of South Pacific Highway just after 1:30 PM.
Fire officials say the building had nine attached units. The fire was contained one.
Authorities said the cause appears to be accidental, although the investigation is ongoing. No one was injured.
