2021 weekend festivities begin at Boatnik

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Boatnik is gathering momentum Friday, and the crowds are out enjoying the festivities at Riverside Park. Friday the Davis Show Carnival, and bingo, are all in full effect.
Carnival-goers say while the layout may look a little different due to COVID-19, they’re just happy to be there. The five-day-long, Memorial weekend event is up and running.
Rides, food, and fun, all things Boatnik-goers says keeps them coming back year after year.
“I love the atmosphere here, I am so glad it happened, I was so nervous that it wasn’t going to happen but I’m really glad it’s all happening,” said Anderson Galli, Grants Pass resident.
Some people tell me they plan to come out every single day for the event.
The parade is from 10 to 12 Saturday. The brew-fest is Saturday, as well as practice runs for the hydroplane boats.
For the full list of activities visit the Boatnik website
