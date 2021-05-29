Home
2021 weekend festivities begin at Boatnik

2021 weekend festivities begin at Boatnik

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Boatnik is gathering momentum Friday, and the crowds are out enjoying the festivities at Riverside Park. Friday the Davis Show Carnival, and bingo, are all in full effect.

Carnival-goers say while the layout may look a little different due to COVID-19, they’re just happy to be there. The five-day-long, Memorial weekend event is up and running.

Rides, food, and fun, all things Boatnik-goers says keeps them coming back year after year.

“I love the atmosphere here, I am so glad it happened, I was so nervous that it wasn’t going to happen but I’m really glad it’s all happening,” said Anderson Galli, Grants Pass resident.

Some people tell me they plan to come out every single day for the event.

The parade is from 10 to 12 Saturday. The brew-fest is Saturday, as well as practice runs for the hydroplane boats.

For the full list of activities visit the Boatnik website

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »