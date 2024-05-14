2024 Jackson County Peace Officer Memorial held in Medford

Medford, Ore. – Local law enforcement agencies are honoring the service and sacrifice of Jackson County’s fallen officers.

Tuesday morning members of the community joined law enforcement in a Peace Officer Memorial Service outside the Jackson County Jail in Medford. The ceremony was held to honor members of local law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

Representatives from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and several local police departments were present. The ceremony included remarks from Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler, an invocation prayer, and a fallen officer roll call.

Deputy Chief Trevor Arnold of the Medford Police Department says he was proud to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

This is a very noble profession, and those who serve in this profession -whether it was 100 years ago or today- who have lost their lives in the line of duty, we should continue to honor them throughout time.

The memorial service was held as part of National Police week, where law enforcement officers across the nation pay homage to fallen officers.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.