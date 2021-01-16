25-year community servant honored with parade

If that’s the case, Dee Anne Everson, the head of the United Way of Jackson County, is a master of giving.
“We only do a good thing so that other people can do well,” said Everson.
The non profit’s executive director has spent the past 25 years serving the community.
She said she feels honored to have been able to serve. Her cohorts said, its an honor to work beside her.
“She deserves it because she has such a unique capacity for inspiring people to take action,” said United Way board member Rebecca Smith. She said the work Everson has put in, will last in this community forever.
“Its really not just Dee Anne but its the amazing partnerships she’s built in the entire community. All the things she’s been able to do to harness all this good will in the community… She’s just done so many amazing things,” said smith.
One of Everson’s most known effort, is helping raise and distribute nearly $3,000,000 dollars to fire victims in Jackson County.
