$25M project in works to bring permanent supportive housing to Yreka

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 10, 2022

YREKA, Calif. —A $25 million project is in the works to bring permanent supportive housing to Yreka. It combines affordable housing with wrap-around services.

It’s designed for people experiencing homelessness, low-income individuals, and people with serious mental illness, or other disabilities.

Rural Communities Housing Development is a non-profit affordable housing developer, in rural northern California. It’s partnering with Siskiyou County to build the 50 unit site at 510 North Foothill in Yreka.

“It truly is the belief that housing for some I housing for all so this is just one step closer to that,” said Ryan LaRue, CEO of RCHD.

LaRue says the plan, called Project Crossroads, hopes to break ground in mid-March.

