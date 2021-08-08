Home
28th Annual Dog Wash in Ashland benefits Friends of the Animal Shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. — Some dogs in the Ashland area were treated to some scrubbing, brushing, and paw-di-cures in a dog wash benefiting the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

From 10 – 2 pm pet owners were able to take their dogs to the Ashland Food Co-op for some TLC.

The FOTA says they had to cancel their event last year, but generally, they wash several hundred dogs.

“They [donations] go to us and we, in turn, provide a lot of medical care at the shelter and we have to pay the employees who manage our 200 volunteers,” said volunteer, Peggy Moore.

The event offered washing, brushing, and nail trims.

