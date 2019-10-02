Home
$290M agreement has KDRV, other stations changing hands

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford ABC affiliate KDRV may soon have a new owner.

According to a press release on their website, Entertainment Studios Founder and Chairman Byron Allen has reached an agreement to acquire 11 TV stations from USA Television for $290 million.

If the agreement is finalized, the company’s Allen Media Broadcasting division will have stations across the country including Chico-Redding to Eugene.

Entertainment Studios already owns 15 broadcast TV stations and nine 24-hour television networks like The Weather Channel and Cars.TV.

