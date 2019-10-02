$290M agreement has KDRV, other stations changing hands

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford ABC affiliate KDRV may soon have a new owner.
According to a press release on their website, Entertainment Studios Founder and Chairman Byron Allen has reached an agreement to acquire 11 TV stations from USA Television for $290 million.
If the agreement is finalized, the company’s Allen Media Broadcasting division will have stations across the country including Chico-Redding to Eugene.
Entertainment Studios already owns 15 broadcast TV stations and nine 24-hour television networks like The Weather Channel and Cars.TV.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).