29th inmate in the state dies of COVID-19

BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an inmate incarcerated at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution died from COVID-19 this afternoon.
It says the inmate was between 55 and 66 years old.
The DOC says anyone entering it’s properties are required to wear a mask.
It says institutions continue to clean and disinfect numerous times a day.
This brings the number of in custody deaths in Oregon to 29.
There have been 2,904 positive cases of COVID-19 department wide.
