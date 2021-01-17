Home
29th inmate in the state dies of COVID-19

29th inmate in the state dies of COVID-19

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an inmate incarcerated at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution died from COVID-19 this afternoon.

It says the inmate was between 55 and 66 years old.

The DOC says anyone entering it’s properties are required to wear a mask.

It says institutions continue to clean and disinfect numerous times a day.

This brings the number of in custody deaths in Oregon to 29.

There have been 2,904 positive cases of COVID-19 department wide.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »