2nd annual tattoo and music festival comes to a close

Medford, Ore.- It was a weekend of tattoos and music at the Medford Armory.
Tattoo artists from across the country have been in the Rogue Valley for the past three days. They’ve been tattooing on site and promoting their work.
Participants were able to work with artists they normally wouldn’t be able to book and get a tattoo they’ve been waiting to get
“Tattoo is like a work of art,” said Tom Hernandez, co-owner of Tattoo Tour, the organizers of this event. “Some people collect shoes, some people collect paintings and we collect art that’s on our bodies.”
Hernandez was very excited by the turn-out and the amount of first-time tattooers that came to the event.
If you missed out, plan on next year. Tattoo Tours says there’s already plans in the works.