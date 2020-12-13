2nd Annual Toy Drive in Douglas County fills bus with toys for families in need

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 2nd Annual Toy Drive was held in Douglas County by the Oregon Rider Society.
A representative for the Oregon Riders Society says the event is collecting toys for families in need in the Douglas County area.
Due to coronavirus, toys were being dropped off, rather than motorcyclists taking the toys on their bikes to a specific location.
“Our goal is to stuff this bus back here. With this COVID stuff going on it’s a little bit hard to get people to come up but there are still a lot of people showing up,” said Douglas County Oregon Rider Society representative, David Thatcher.
Thatcher says if you’re a family in need in the Douglas County area, you can reach out to the Oregon Riders Society Facebook page.
It ended up collecting dozens of toys and filling the bus!
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.