2nd SOU presidential candidate participates in open forum

ASHLAND, Ore.0 The second of five Southern Oregon University presidential candidates is visiting the Rogue Valley tonight.
Today is the start of a two day visit for candidate Brock Tessman. Tessman currently serves as deputy commissioner of higher education for the 16 campuses that make up the Montana University System. He earned his bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Brown University and received both his master’s degree and doctorate in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Today, he participated in an open forum with SOU staff and students. He fielded questions about utilizing digital and hybrid learning and continuing to diversify the university. He emphasized the “Montana Ten Initiative” saying tenants of the program could be used at SOU to make education more equitable for students.
“What if we provided a textbook stipend to students so we don’t see our lower income students not buying a book and then dropping out? What if we thought of incentives for students to visit their advisors?,” he said during the forum.
Last week, Christopher Gilmer visited the Rogue Valley. The other 3 presidential candidates have yet to be announced. Stay with NBC5News as we keep you updated on SOU’s search for its next president.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.