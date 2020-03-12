3 new cases of COVID-19 found in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – There are three more cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total up to 24.
The Oregon Health Authority said in a Thursday afternoon press release Clackamas County now has its first case, a man who had close contact with someone already diagnosed. The other two cases are believed to be community-spread infections based in Washington County.
Those at the highest risk of COVID-19 are adults 60 years and older and those with underlying health conditions.
OHA said everyone should take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you feel ill.
- Call your provider before seeking health care.