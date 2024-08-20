3 people arrested; 80 lbs. of illegal marijuana seized in KCSO search

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- Three people are arrested and around 80 pounds of processed marijuana seized after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office searched an illegal grow site.

The Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant to a property on Spring Butte Drive.

There, an illegal marijuana grow operation, with three greenhouses containing over 330 marijuana plants was discovered.

37-year-old Anthony Iodence, the property owner, along with 40-year-old James Fischel and 35-year-old Bethani Campbell were arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession and Manufacture of Marijuana.

Officials are still investigating the illegal use of water.

They estimate over 45,000 gallons of water was used to grow the marijuana.

