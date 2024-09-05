30 actions in 30 days: September is Hunger Action Month

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore — Hunger Action Month is a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action. In 2023, one out of every five Josephine County residents accessed emergency food services. The Josephine County Food Bank is one of thousands of organizations participating in Hunger Action Month. Josephine County Food Bank executive director Josephine Sze stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about what people can do to fight local hunger, and earn some cool merchandise in the process.

People are encouraged to participate in “30 Actions in 30 Days”, which are events throughout the month of September designed to raise awareness about hunger, and to collect eligible food items for the food bank. This Saturday, you can swing by the Grants Pass Grower’s Market to pick up a free tote bag to fill with food for the rest of the month. Tuesday, September 10 is Hunger Action Day, when you are encouraged to wear the color orange, and talk to people about the issue of hunger. Thursday, September 12 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. you can help Stuff the Truck at the Grants Pass Grocery Outlet. For the entire month of September, there will be barrels set up around Grants Pass where you can donate food. For a full calendar of events and barrel locations, visit the Josephine County Food Bank website.

If you participate in any of the 30 Actions in 30 Days, post a photo to social media, tag @jocofoodbank, and use the hashtag #HungerActionMonth to be entered to win a gift bag with the latest design of the Josephine County Food Bank t-shirt, a canvas tote bag, and a $25 gift card to the Grants Pass Grower’s Market.

For more information about Hunger Action Month and how you can help fight hunger in your area, visit the Josephine County Foodbank website.

