31-year-old man arrested after burglary at Charleston home

CHARLESTON, Ore. – A Charleston man is facing several charges after a burglary and K9 pursuit led to his arrest Monday morning.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home on Seven Devils Road near the Charleston Boat Basin just after 8 a.m.

Officers say with the help of the home owners’ security cameras and a K9 officer, they were able to locate and arrest the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jordan J. Duvall.

Police found two guns, multiple restricted weapons, and body armor during their investigation.

Duvall is currently in the Coos County Jail on several charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.