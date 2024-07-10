35,000 acres of reforestation complete after Bootleg Fire in 2021

OREGON – Three years after the Bootleg Fire devastated Klamath County, a private timber company says it’s completed the reforestation of 35,000 acres of the company’s burned timberlands.

According to Green Diamond Resource Company that comes out to 9.2 million trees in the upper Klamath River watershed. The horrific Bootleg Fire was the third largest wildfire in Oregon history, burning over 400,000 acres.

The fire was started by lightning on Fuego Mountain in the Fremont Wineman National Forest, eventually destroying more than 400 structures.

Green Diamond said the Arbor Foundation provided funding for the purchase of over 4 million of the trees.

