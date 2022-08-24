3D housing project coming to west Medford is the first of its kind, according to developer

MEDFORD, Ore. —A one of a kind affordable housing project is starting to take shape, in west Medford. The 20-million dollar project is unlike anything the Rogue Valley has ever seen before. The developer behind the project tells us the 6-acre lot will eventually become the first ever 3D printed home community in the US. The affordable housing community dubbed New Spirit Village will be able to house up to 87 families. Retired Ashland architect Barry Thalden and his wife Kathryn are behind the New Spirit Village housing development.

“We decided after the Almeda Fire that somebody needed to do something for the great people that were burned out that are still living in hotel rooms and FEMA trailers,” said Thalden.

It’s turning this 6-acre lot on the corner of Meadows and Lozier lane into 1, 2, and 3 bedroom houses for up to 87 families currently displaced by wildfires.

“This is a radically innovative unique pilot project that we hope can be duplicated by others around the world, it’s radically different in a number of ways,” said Thalden.

3D concrete printing technology will be used to create the fire-resistant homes. Thalden says the machine is run by a computer, following the floor plans it prints the walls, creating different layers, instead of drywall. Insulation and plumbing make up the middle of the wall.

“3D concrete printing is the way of the future. This may be the first actual entire neighborhood of 3D concrete printed housing,” said Thalden.

Ashland State Representative, Pam Marsh played a role in securing the funds for the project. She says the Almeda Fire only exasperated the housing crisis that already existed in the Rogue Valley. 100 people are still living in FEMA trailers, 400 people are still in hotels, according to Representative Marsh.

“We are desperate in our community for housing and we are really thrashing around to try and bring wildfire survivors back and help them find housing,” said Representative Marsh.

Through state grants, homeowners won’t have to put any money down on their houses. State Representative Marsh says that’s thanks to $4.3 million from state wildfire funding.

“The goal is for families to be able to come in without having to put down a down payment because we know a lot of these families may be able to handle the monthly cost of a mortgage but don’t have the capital necessary for a down-payment so we want to eliminate that barrier,” said Representative Marsh.

United Way and Access will help with outreach work, on selecting potential new families.

The city of Medford’s Planning Commission approved the project last week. The developer is submitting building permits next week. He hopes to start construction in the fall, and have houses up in the spring.