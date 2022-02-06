3rd annual Hemp, CBD, and CBG Trade Show, Golden Grow Awards held at Ashland Hills Hotel

ASHLAND, Ore. — The 3rd annual Hemp, CBD, and CBG Trade Show as well as the Golden Grow Awards celebrates the recent harvest, recognizes product excellence and names the region’s ‘Grower of the Year’.

“Amongst our farmers, we have those that are so experienced they know how to judge and cultivate the different strains of the hemp in a fair and equitable manner and we use the reliability of them some with 10 to 15 years experience,” said Organizer of the Event, Mark Taylor. He says the event puts emphasis on educating the industry and public on the quality of hemp flower.

“Our farmers have suffered greatly, from all the things our community knows about – the water issues, the little bugs issues, the legislative issues and many of them have overcome that by transitioning and creating some really products they’ve made,” he said.

Aside from education and awards, a local woman, Sarah Wood, was honored with a posthumous award following her battle with cancer and her positive experience and use of CBD.

“Her fight, I wish I’d gotten to know her, her fight was that of the strong soldier, a real warrior,” said Taylor.

Sarah’s father, Eric Wood, was in attendance – giving a speech about his daughter and accepting the newly founded award.

“Sarah is my daughter who passed away November 1st of 2020 with a long battle with brain cancer, longer than ever expected and it was out of the protocol for standard medicine. And I believe that was because of the positive effects and the medicinal value of cannabis and CBDs,” said Wood.

Wood says receiving the award in her honor is a big deal and highlights the legacy she left.

“One of the things that Sarah said that really struck us, she said ‘Will people remember me? How will people know who I am after I die?’ Hearing your daughter, first of all, say she doesn’t want to die, but then think she’s going to be forgotten? That’s what makes me emotional. This is making her name live on, and in a positive way,” he said.

Both Taylor and Wood agree, hoping their advocating will help the public understand the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

“So proud that we can get the message out that our farmers are doing good because it’s our farmers and small business farmers locally that the co-op is trying to protect, who are producing this product,” Taylor said.

“It’s come a long way, and from what I’ve seen, these people care about healing and medicine,” said Wood.

Taylor says the Hemp, CBD, and CBG Trade Show as well as the Golden Grow Awards the only competition of their sort in the region.