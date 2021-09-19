Home
3rd Annual Klamath Piano Project wraps up this Sunday

3rd Annual Klamath Piano Project wraps up this Sunday

Local News Top Stories , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — This weekend is your final chance to enjoy the Klamath Piano Project in Klamath Falls.

The 3rd annual event showcases art and music with decorated pianos.

The pianos are placed around town for people to view and play on.

Despite the rain, the event organizer says there are special plastic covers for the pianos to protect them.

“It brings me so much joy to hear that our community comes together to be inspired and adults can get inspired to play the piano again,” said event organizer, Laty Sayabong.

If you’re interested in learning more about the piano project, visit downtownklamathfalls.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »