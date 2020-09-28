Home
4 new cases of Coronavirus in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore— Josephine County Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19. The county says that brings the total number of cases in the county to 201.

Josephine County is investigating all the cases to try and identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

The county says of the 201 cases, 28 are presumptive, 173 are confirmed and 48 are considered active.

