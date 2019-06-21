Medford School Dist. canceled 40-year partnership with RV YMCA

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 40-year partnership between the Medford School District and the YCMA for after school activities has come to an end.
The Medford School District is now working with Innovation Learning and Kids Unlimited. The new programs will start when school opens back up in the fall.
Innovation Learning, a nationwide after school program, will now hold after school activities at five Medford elementary schools. Medford’s Kids Unlimited will be with the other eight grade schools.
“It was really surprising and shocking, disappointing that we learned the news that they were not going to have the YMCA back as their after school provider in Medford,” Brad Russell, Rogue Valley Family YMCA CEO, said.
The Medford School District says they were looking to make after school activities more equitable across the board.
“To create more of an extension of the school day as opposed to a child care service, where kids are getting academic help, help with homework, where the tutors are directly connected to classroom teachers,” Natalie Hurd, Medford School District spokeswoman, said.
Hurd says the new after school programs combine learning with fun and recreation. The program is developed by former educators.
The YMCA never had an official contract with the Medford School District. However, the YMCA says they still offer activities of their own.
“A lot of fun, outdoor activities. lots of camps. There’s rafting camp and theater camp and chef camp and all sorts of just really fun, engaging, enriching activities,” Russell said.
Innovation Learning will now serve Abraham Lincoln, Griffin Creek, Hoover, Jacksonville and Lone Pine. The other elementary schools will be under the Kids Unlimited after school program.
The programs will have similar pricing as before. Information on registration will be sent to families in July.
