40 years together: Rogue Valley Manor couple share their love story ahead of Valentine’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — Love is in the air ahead of Valentine’s Day, and one couple at the Rogue Valley Manor who’ve been together for 4 decades are sharing their secret to everlasting love.

Saul Krimsly and Delores Fisette are the true definition of soul-mates.

Or maybe, two peas in a pod.

“We’re accused of being joined at the hip,” said Krimsly and Fisette.

The couple has been together for 40 years. Their love story began in Mendocino County, California in 1982 at a party.

“Low and behold, there was Saul and he monopolized my time. There was matchmaking going on, too. We were introduced five times in five minutes,” said Fisette.

For their first date, Saul says he went to Delores’s home and cooked her dinner – creating some unique Russian dishes.

“I cooked a Kugal, which is a sweet noodle dish. What else did I make? A beet soup, with potatoes in it. A cold soup with hot potatoes in it,” said Krimsly.

Saul and Delores got married and spent their time working in California as a school administrator and software developer before retiring in Medford.

They’ve been at the Rogue Valley Manor for a little over 3 years, enjoying their days together – exercising, playing pickleball, listening to music, hiking, and more.

“We cook together, we watch the Olympics a little bit, we’ll read a little bit and then we go to bed,” said Krimsly.

And their secret to long-lasting love?

“Compromise, caring for another. Liking each other, liking each other is important,” they said.

Saul and Delores have two grown sons from previous marriages and no grandkids.

Their advice to people who may have given up on love is to be open-minded and be yourself.