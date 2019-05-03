440 Ashland property to be sold for 10 homes

ASHLAND, Ore. — A huge plot of land that’s been in an Ashland family for over five generations is being sold.
The Neil family first came to Oregon back in 1853 by wagon over the Oregon Trail, the family has run cattle on the property since.
Now, the owner of the land plans on opening it up to buyers, creating a 10-home gated community.
The owner says he wanted to do it in honor of his late mother.
“I just wanted to honor her legacy by doing a project where families can live here and enjoy this beautiful place,” said land owner Dan Boyden.
The land is located off of Highway 66 and Dead Indian Memorial Road.
If you want more information on the properties or to schedule a tour, you can visit pompadourestates.com
