4th annual ‘Hope for the Holidays’ Bazaar kicks off in EP

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Some people got a jump start on Christmas shopping at the 4th annual Hope for the Holidays Bazaar in Eagle Point.

The bazaar is being held in Eagle Point High School’s cafeteria.

It’s being hosted by the local 4-H club ‘Patriotic Livestock’. The event features multiple vendors, craft goods, snacks, a silent auction, and raffles.

Money raised will go towards the 4-H club purchasing supplies, as well as supplying a family in need this Christmas with dinner and gifts.

“The community comes to the fairgrounds and they support us and buy our animals, so what we do is we take some of the proceeds from this and put it towards giving them presents. It’s always nice to see their faces [the family in need] when you help them,” said 4-H Club President, Randy McMahon.

If you missed the bazaar today, it continues tomorrow from 10 to 3.

You can also make a donation towards the 4-H club by emailing [email protected]