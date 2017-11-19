4th annual Oregon Marijuana Business Conference draws a big crowd

Ashland, Ore.- For the fourth year in a row, Alex Rogers, CEO of Ashland Alternative Health, produced the Oregon Marijuana Business Conference in Ashland. Drawing over 600 attendees for the one day conference Sunday at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.
Rogers says he felt the need to start the conference after the sale of marijuana became legal for recreational purposes in Oregon in 2015.
“I realized there was a need for information,” Rogers says.
While Rogers says that the purpose of the conference was originally to connect growers and retailers, that has now changed.
“Networking has become the most important thing,” Rogers explains.
One of those people coming to the OMBC to network is Brie Malarkey, owner of Breeze Botanicals. Her store was the first licensed cannabis retailer in the entire state. She now has stores in Gold Hill and Ashland.
After starting her business when she fell on hard times during the 2008 recession, Malarkey says she discovered how cannabis could help her loved ones.
“My son is on the autism spectrum,” Malarkey says, “And I found that different herbs and plants are able to help him.”
Now that she has gained a knowledge of the marijuana business, Malarkey says, her goal is to educate up and coming marijuana businessmen and women. Along with continuing to serve those whose medical needs cannabis can help.
“We don’t have turn anyone away and it’s beautiful to help people.”