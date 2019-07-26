5-3-1 method can help determine wildfire smoke dangers

Jackson County, Ore — As smoke from the Mile Post 97 fire continues to fill into the Valley, Jackson County Health and Human Services wants you to be extra cautious in the outdoors.
So officials are advising residents to use the 5-3-1 method to determine how dangerous the smoke is.
Using well known landmarks, like Roxy Ann Peak, if a landmark five miles away is barely visible, the air is likely unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“Once you get down to 3 miles away the air is unhealthy for everyone and you need to stay indoors and do the things that will reduce the impact of smoke, if you can’t even see 1 mile away then the air is hazardous for everybody,” said Dr. Jim Shames Health Officer for Jackson County.
Wildfire smoke contains particulates smaller than 2.5 millimeters that are known to cause inflammation of internal organs, especially the lungs.
