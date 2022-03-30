5 Phoenix HS students qualify for international DECA competition

PHOENIX, —Five Phoenix High School students are qualifying for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta! The students earned the spot by finishing in the top 3, or by securing an at-large bid during the state conference last month.

DECA competitions test students knowledge on business topics like hospitality and finance. Teacher Neill Carvalho is in his final year and has been coaching the DECA team for the last 24 years. He tells us he’s proud of what his team has accomplished thus far.

“I’m hoping my last year, it would be nice to get a national finalist I mean it is tough and hard, kinda a big honor and not super common to be able to qualify,” said Carvalho.

“It’s really exciting especially since the first two years I wasn’t able to go so now finally being able to go and see where my hard work pays off,” said  Zyan Shull-Bain.

The group will compete in Atlanta starting April 23rd.  Good luck to those talented students!

