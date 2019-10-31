500 trees, shrubs to be planted at Penninger fire site

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A local high school student is leading a project to plant 500 native trees and shrubs along the Bear Creek Greenway at the location of the 2018 Penninger fire.
St. Mary’s student and soon-to-be Eagle Scout candidate Noah Stillwell has been planning this for months. He has been involved with Boy Scouts since first grade. This project is one of his last steps to becoming an Eagle Scout candidate.
“It’ll provide like shade and keep the water temperature cooler for the salmon that come up and lay their eggs in the Bear Creek,” Stillwell said.
Stillwell says he is expecting 30 to 40 people to come help, but there’s always room for more. The planting will take place on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Bear Creek Greenway off of East Pine Rd. in Central Point.
