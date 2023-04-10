Half a million dollars going to fuel reduction in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Half a million dollars from the state will be used for fuel reduction in Jacksonville.

The money from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office will be used to create fire breaks in Jacksonville’s Forest Park.

Jacksonville Fire said it aims to use the 14,000-acre park as a defensible space around the city.

The fire department said the park and its surrounding areas are at the most risk of wildfire because vegetation around the park is severely overgrown.

“We’re hoping to maybe start some of the clearings in June and work as late as we can before fire season goes in. So, my goal is roughly, to get 50 to 100 acres completed before fire season, that would be wonderful,” said Wayne Painter, Fire Chief with Jacksonville Fire Department.

Painter said this new project, along with the help of other ongoing projects like the West Bear Project and the city’s 32 fire-wise communities, will help prepare Jacksonville for future fire seasons.

