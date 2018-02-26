55-year-old abused elders, charged with attempted murder

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford woman was arrested on Friday for a multitude of charges in an elder abuse case.
55-year-old Karin Boldt was arraigned at the Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday for 30 separate counts ranging from attempted murder to criminal mistreatment and theft in the first degree.
The Medford Police Department was originally alerted to the situation last March when both elderly victims, Gary Bossingham and Judith Ritter, were hospitalized.
In a press release, it says a social worker along with other medical care providers realized that the victims’ “rapidly declining health” were not consistent with earlier diagnosed conditions and alerted authorities.
“[Boldt] took over as their care provider, some one that was supposed to be there helping them with their day to day activities,” said Lt. Justin Ivens, Medford Police Department. “Making sure that they took their medications as they were prescribed and so forth and obviously took advantage of that.”
The report goes on to say Boldt was working to place them on hospice while at around the same time, stole about $500,000, predominantly from Ritter.
Police say Boldt used those funds to purchase two properties; one in Medford, the other in Klamath Falls.
“It’s sad and we know it goes on and that’s why we have investigators that are trained to work elder abuse cases,” said Lt. Ivens. “Unfortunately they are kind of a vulnerable group of citizens, a lot like children.
Both victims have been able to make a full recovery.
Boldt is currently in the Jackson County jail. She did not enter a plea today but is set to go back to court for a preliminary hearing on March 5th pending any indictments.