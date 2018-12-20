560 Oak Grove students get new shoes for the holidays

Medford, Ore — 560 kids at one Medford elementary school are skipping into the holiday break with smile on their faces and a new pair of shoes on their feet.
The students of Oak Grove Elementary received a extra special Christmas surprise.
Every single one of them.
“Each one of you are going home with a brand new, pair of shoes,” announced Principal Liz Landon at an assembly Thursday morning.
“Our students raised $37,000 for a brand new track, but the one thing we were up against, is our students didn’t have the right shoes to run the track,” said Principal Landon.
Landon says students were telling her and staff their shoes were too small, too worn, or too old to run in.
“You’re principal or a teacher or a staff person here, and you have students coming up to you saying I don’t have the right shoes for our brand new track, If that doesn’t pull on every heart string you have I don’t know what does,” she said.
So Oak Grove Elementary partnered with Remax Brokers and CPM Real Estate to deliver a new pair of shoes and socks to every child, like first graders Jerrah and Brandon.
“I get ruined shoes a lot because my dog keeps chewing on them,” said Jerrah.
“When they said, everybody gets new shoes I was kind of excited!” said Brandon.
“When we get to announce something like, every students gets a pair of shoes, if you can only imagine, we are literally making dreams come true,” said Principal Landon.
A dream that wasn’t lost on the students of oak grove.
“I just wanted these shoes, It’s like I always wanted these shoes,” said Brandon.
Putting a new spring in their step as they skip into the holiday break.
With the help of more than 20 sponsors this is the third year Remax and CPM Real Estate have gathered new shoes for Jackson County school children.
