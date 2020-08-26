58 people in JaCo have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since pandemic started

With new cases increasing every day, public health is advising people to continue to use caution.
Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed at the moment.
He says most cases in the county are younger people, who are much less likely to be hospitalized.
“I also know that because our numbers have gotten so high recently, we did expect hospitalizations to start increasing,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames does not know how many active cases are in Jackson County hospitals at the moment.
He wants to remind everyone to keep social distancing, washing their hands and wearing their masks.
