5th Annual Veterun 5K Fun Run benefits mental health programs for veterans

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The 5th annual Veterun is coming up, and organizers are looking for more runners to sign up.
The Veterun is a 5K fun run and fundraiser. The run supports local and national organizations that provide health and mental wellness programs for veterans.
It’s organized by the Rogue Chapter of Non Commissioned Officers Association, which is chaired by Terry Haines. He says the event has a chance to bounce back after going virtual last year due to Covid-19.
“We raised $8,000 the first year, 12,000 the second year, a little over 16,000 the third year and then Covid hit and we dropped back down to ten,” he explained. He says he’s aiming to raise at least $10,000 this year, but doesn’t want to stop there. Over the past five years, the Veterun has raised a total of $46,000 dollars and Haines says his goal is to tip that total over $60,000 this year.
Haines says numerous Rogue Valley Businesses are backing runners and contributing to the event.
The run starts at 8:30 A.M. on October 2nd at the Jackson County Expo. You can sign up at RogueValleyVeterun.org.
