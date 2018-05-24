60th annual Boatnik kicks off in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — More than 100,000 people from Oregon and across the west coast are gathering in Grants Pass this weekend for the annual Boatnik festival.
In its 60th year, Boatnik is a an opportunity for the community to come together and honor our veterans while also supporting local children.
“It started off as just selling hamburgers and salads at the park 60 years ago, to evolving to the second largest festivity in Oregon,” Boatnik president Eric Hippler said.
From clydesdales and boats, to a parade and carnival, admission is free, but any extra money spent on rides or food goes to local children in need.
“I think it’s amazing. Every year you hear some great stories. One being the Grants Pass marching band going back to New York here I think next year,” Grants Pass resident Craig Owen said.
Whether it’s sending the marching band to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or helping a child who is sick, more than $100,000 dollars have gone back to the community in recent years.
“It’s become a staple for the community… And it’s nice to see that they come out and support it,” Hippler said.
The festival grows every year.
And as families return, each person looks forward to their favorite event of the weekend.
“Course, the big thing on Saturday is the parade. Oh my gosh… It’s a great, great parade,” Williams resident Bill Ertel said.
The parade and the entire weekend is a dedication to veterans and those who have died for our freedom.
“It’s just a good way to reinforce our countries values and appreciation for service,” Ertel said.
“Just take a moment and realize that we’re going to have fun this weekend because of what the soldiers did for us, and their families,” Owen said.
Boatnik will continue throughout memorial day weekend, ending with boat races on Monday.
