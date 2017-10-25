Salem teacher on leave for carrying gun on campus

SALEM, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – A Salem teacher is on leave and the school district is investigation his actions. The Sprague High School teacher is accused of having a concealed gun on campus. Both students and staff say they saw him with it.
According to Oregon law, you can bring a gun onto school property in some circumstances. However, in this case it’s the school district–Salem Keizer Public School–that can prohibit an employee or volunteer from doing so as is the case here.
“I was surprised, I asked my daughter.” That’s how on mother reacted when she learned one of her daughter’s teachers was placed on leave for allegedly carrying a concealed gun at Sprague High School.
Salem Keizer Public School say Richard Johnston, a teacher with 25 years in the district, was seen Friday afternoon carrying a concealed gun–a clear violation of school policy.
Under certain circumstances, guns are allowed in schools under Oregon law. Districts can regulate them how they wish. Salem Keizer prohibits them.
“This is a violation of our district policies. And when an employee comes on board, we all sign an agreement to adhere to those personnel policies,” said Lillian Govus, the district’s communications director. She said they began a threat assessment Friday afternoon and immediately began to notify parents with an automated phone system.
In the end, there was no threat to anyone. But the district can’t say whether the gun was loaded. Govus said they’ve never investigated an incident like this before.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office can’t say if Johnston had a concealed carry permit.
Govus said, “I think the most important thing here is that our staff saw it, acted quickly, and took all the right measures to ensure the safety of our students and our staff was never compromised at any point.”
The investigation is ongoing and the district can’t say right now how long Johnston will be on leave. Johnston did not want to comment.