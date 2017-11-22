70 cats stuck in home after man evicted and family torn apart

Phoenix, Ore.- Yesterday, NBC5 News shared the story of dozens of cats that were left behind at a Phoenix home.
Today, we dug deeper into the complicated story that has about 70 cats caught in the middle.
The situation appears be a family dispute between two brothers.
One of the brothers, Mark Wilson says that he has lived in this house along Dano Road in Phoenix for the past 10 years, taking care of his parents as they age. Along with maintaining what he says was a well known issue- his mothers hoarding.
“This cat problem has been like this or different stages of worse for 20 years,” Mark says.
On October 10th, Mark’s older brother had him evicted from the house.
His sister-in-law says they evicted Mark because of financial reasons and because of the condition of the home.
“We got a call from APS saying the situation here was not what it needed to be,” Kim Wilson explains.
Kim acknowledges that her mother-in-law had a hoarding issue but she also says that Mark was responsible for her mother and father-in-law’s care.
The Wilson family has yet to agree on what led to the conditions but they all agree on one thing- that they have to find a way to help the over 70 cats live better lives.