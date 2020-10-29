700 acres of Bear Grub Timber Sale goes to Oregon-based Timber Products Company

The Bureau of Land Management announced the sale of 700 acres of controversial forest land in the Applegate.
The BLM tells us that the land located between Ruch and Talent could provide nearly 12-million board feet of lumber.
Opponents say the Bear Grub Timber Sale threatens homes in the Applegate by removing large fire resistant trees.
Groups, including the Applegate Neighborhood Network, opposed the sale and claim the BLM hasn’t been transparent, despite 2 virtual meetings earlier this year.
The BLM says the sale will ultimately benefit the county.
“The funding derived from these sales, 50% of it goes back to the local community where the timber was harvested from, and so that funding is available for the county to use for emergency services, for roads for schools, for libraries,” said BLM Public Affairs Specialist, Kyle Sullivan.
Protesters gathered outside the Medford BLM office before the sale Thursday morning, which ultimately went to Oregon-based Timber Products Company for just over $1,000,000.
