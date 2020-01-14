700k Toyota, Lexus vehicles recalled

GEORGETOWN, Ken. (NBC) – Toyota is recalling 700,000 vehicles in the United States because the fuel pumps can fail, causing engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.
Multiple Toyota and Lexus models are subject to the recall.
All were made in 2018 or 2019.
Toyota is still developing repairs.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
The recall involves the following Toyota and Lexus vehicles: 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, Is 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla