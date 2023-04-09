70th annual Pear Blossom Festival takes over downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 70th annual Pear Blossom Festival kicked off bright and early Saturday morning with the 5K Pear Blossom Run and Mayors Cup Fun Run.

Hours later, thousands descended upon downtown Medford for this year’s huge Pare Blossom Parade.

The parade boasted well over 100 entries from local police and fire departments, schools, organizations, and local businesses showing off their Southern Oregon spirit with big and loud floats and even candy for the kids.

Organizers estimate that up to 30,000 people were lining the streets to see all that was on display.

In addition to the parade, Pear Blossom Park hosted the festival’s street fair, featuring over 100 vendors selling their unique products.

“I’ve done a lot of fairs, but this is my first time here and it’s blowing my mind there’s a lot of people here,” said Candice Goodman, Owner of Agate Edge Candle Company.

There was something for everyone to enjoy, like live music, fun games for the kids, amazing food, and local art.

“I have a lot of people saying I’ve never seen this style before which is pretty much what you want to hear when you’re an artist, and having people come up and being in awe of what you do and enjoying the moment,” said Brian Fitz-Gerald, Owner of Design Source.

Brian Fitz-Gerald was one of the local artists at the festival. He said he had a great time showing off his work to festivalgoers.

