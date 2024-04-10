71st Pear Blossom Festival happening in downtown Medford this weekend

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 10, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Friday and Saturday will see the return of the Pear Blossom Festival and Parade in downtown Medford.

According to the Pear Blossom Parade website, it has grown from 20 wagons to 150 entries with thousands of participants. The 2024 grand marshal will be the Medford Alba Sister City Association. The 71st annual parade will also be live streamed.

The parade will start at Beatty Street and Central Avenue at 11 a.m. It’ll continue down Central Avenue, then turn right onto West Main Street and then disperse at Mistletoe Street. Parking to view the parade will be on the side streets of the parade route.

For more information, including street closures, you can go to the city of Medford’s website or the Pear Blossom Parade’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content