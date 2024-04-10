71st Pear Blossom Festival happening in downtown Medford this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Friday and Saturday will see the return of the Pear Blossom Festival and Parade in downtown Medford.

According to the Pear Blossom Parade website, it has grown from 20 wagons to 150 entries with thousands of participants. The 2024 grand marshal will be the Medford Alba Sister City Association. The 71st annual parade will also be live streamed.

The parade will start at Beatty Street and Central Avenue at 11 a.m. It’ll continue down Central Avenue, then turn right onto West Main Street and then disperse at Mistletoe Street. Parking to view the parade will be on the side streets of the parade route.

For more information, including street closures, you can go to the city of Medford’s website or the Pear Blossom Parade’s website.

