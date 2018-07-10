Dozens of horses saved and not one left behind in wildfire

WIMER, Ore. — More than 70 horses were transported to Southern Oregon shortly after the Klamathon wildfire that started Thursday.
Not a single horse was left behind at R Ranch in Hornbrook. About five of the 73 horses were injured and needed immediate care.
R ranch says it took a whole community to come together to save these animals and take them to a ranch in Wimer.
“It was incredible. Everybody just pulled together in just a short amount of time not asking for anything in return but to just help us and help these animals get out,” said Makayla Carter of R Ranch.
The horses are currently being housed at a local resident’s property east of Rogue River. R ranch says they are planning to rebuild their facility as soon as possible.
It is still unknown how long the horses will stay in Southern Oregon before heading back home.