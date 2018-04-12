Gobbling turkey looking for a new home

Grants Pass, Ore. — A grants pass neighborhood is looking for relief after an innocent mix up with a turkey took a slightly annoying turn.
The issue has one woman looking to re-home the gobbling bird.
The family has fallen in love with the gobbling turkey, but they aren’t left with many options after a neighbor complained about the noise.
Either they pay a citation, or they find a new home for it by next week.
Meet “Edsel”, the tom turkey.
“We raised him since he was like just probably three, four weeks old,” Alison Campbell said.
Formerly known as “Ethel”, the Grants Pass owners thought he was a she when they bought him from the Grange two years ago.
“They take quite a while to mature so it took us a while to figure it out,” Campbell said.
Alison Campbell and Jonathon Bailey bought Edsel to raise turkey eggs which are considered a delicacy.
“I kept waiting for turkey eggs and then all of the sudden my chicken eggs weren’t there anymore either,” Campbell said.
Edsel started eating the chicken eggs.
And then… a little more than a month ago, he started gobbling.
Only males make the gobbling sound.
“They gobble during certain temperatures, and certain times of the day. If he sees something in the backyard or if he hears weird noises, he’ll respond to it much like a dog would,” Campbell said.
The owners decided to accept him for who he is as he became a part of the family.
But his gobbling upset a few neighbors.
Campbell says she was surprised when a police officer showed up at her house on Monday.
“There was a noise complaint… So now we were given 10 days to get rid of him”
The owners have until next wednesday to either pay the noise citation, or find a new home outside of city limits for edsel.
“I hope he finds a good home where people love him as much as we have, and want to make him a part of their flock, too”
Eng live
The family hopes if he *does move… That they can still continue to see him.