Inexperience, speed and alcohol blamed in fiery Curry Co. crash

CURRY CO., Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash involving four juveniles. Deputies were made aware of the crash on Saturday, after two of occupants went to the hospital with injuries from the crash. They later learned two other juveniles were in the car at the time.
After speaking with them, police found the scene of the crash on a side road off of the Jerry’s Flat Agness Road. They noted the car had completely burned, along with nearby trees and vegetation.
Through the investigation, deputies determined the driver only possessed a learner’s permit. They cited inexperience, speed, and alcohol as possible factors in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is expecting to issue citations in this case.
