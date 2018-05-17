Medford dog dies from poison

Medford, Ore. — Police in Medford are investigating the death of a local dog.
It’s owner says a vet confirmed it was poisoned.
Susan Crutchfield is now warning her neighbors.
Crutchfield lives off of Beatty Street.
She says she let her 6-year-old chocolate lab named “Ali” out into her front yard around four in the morning on Sunday.
Then two hours later, Ali passed away.
According to Crutchfield, the vet has confirmed she died from poisoning in food.
“There were no signs of anything. She was playful… everything… just normal as can be. And then she was gone, literally,” Crutchfield said.
While Crutchfield wants everyone to be on the lookout, she doesn’t think the malicious act was random.
She says she was threatened by a neighbor several weeks ago.
Crutchfield says she is now installing security cameras in case something happens to another one of her two dogs.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.