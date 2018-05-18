Two armed robbery suspects arrested, third still sought

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two armed robbery suspects are now behind bars in the Jackson County Jail. However, police are still looking for one more suspect.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on May 17 at about 5:15 p.m. there was a reported armed robbery in the 1200 block of North Mountain Avenue in Ashland. Victims said they were held at gunpoint while three suspects stole marijuana. The trio left in two separate vehicles. Nobody was injured in the incident.
One of the vehicles was stopped on Interstate 5 by an Oregon State Police trooper near Central Point. Orlando Hugh Rickman and Jelani Amaan Johnson, both 27-year-old, were arrested. JCSO said the men are from Washington, D.C.
Detectives said they found 37 pounds of marijuana along with other evidence inside the vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to track down the third suspect, who remains unidentified. The second vehicle remains unaccounted for.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-774-6800.