Grants Pass Balloon Festival desperately seeking volunteers

Grants Pass, Ore. — A desperate call for volunteers to ensure an event in Grants Pass still takes place.
Right now, the Grants Pass Balloon Festival said it doesn’t have enough help, and without it – the festival can’t go on.
According to the festival, it needs 140 volunteers in order to successfully hold the three-day event. But time is running out, if it doesn’t get to that number soon – the whole event may not get off the ground.
“Rotary club board has met and talked about this – the hard truth of it is that we do not want to put on an event that we’re not capable of providing a good experience to the public,” said Caleb LaPlante, Grants Pass Balloon and Kite Festival.
It needs at least 140 volunteers to hold the event.
“If we don’t see any movement in terms of volunteers, between now and then – there’s a chance that we’ll have to cancel the event,” LaPlante said.
With the clock ticking, the event is asking the community to step up.
“Fun time, come out and volunteer. And if we know in the next couple days or in a week that we have enough people – we can confidently say that we’ll be able to do this event,” LaPlante said.
The event has just under 100 volunteers as of Friday. It will continue to recruit volunteers until Monday, May 28. Coordinators said volunteering does come with perks. You’ll get a free t-shirt, a meal, and even the chance to ride in a hot air balloon.
If you’re interested in being an event volunteer, signing up is easy, you can find the application here.
