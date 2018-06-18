79-year-old perishes in house fire

Dunsmuir, Calif. — Many in Dunsmuir are in mourning after the death of 79-year-old William Morgan.
Morgan was very well-known in the community.
The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 4000 block of Hart Avenue shortly before midnight on Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Morgan was found dead in the burning home upon arrival.
Neighbors say they know Morgan as a prominent fly-fisher in the area, but he also has some milestones from his past.
As an avid long-distance runner, Morgan won the San Francisco Bay to Breakers footrace in 1965.
His friends say he became an owner of the famous California company called North Beach Leathers.
North Beach Leathers tailored jackets for stars like Janice Joplin, Elvis, and Santana.
It’s clear Morgan’s memory will live on through those that were close to him.
They say he had been living in that Dunsmuir home since last December.
The Siskiyou County Arson Team and the SCSO Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the fire.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey says it could be an accident, but it could also be a case of arson.
f you know any information, you’re asked to call 24-hour Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 530-841-2900
